Vaccination for the 18-30 age group begins at govt. centres

A health worker inoculates a girl with a dose of Covaxin against coronavirus during GHMC’s free mega vaccination drive at Sandhya Function Hall in Hyderabad on Thursday, when the government started vaccinating those in 18-plus age group.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The COVID-19 vaccination for 18-30 population in Telangana has begun on Thursday. Till Wednesday, the State government has vaccinated people from this age group only from high-risk groups such as vegetable and fruit vendors, shop-keepers and others. From July, anyone above 18 years is eligible to take the vaccine at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVC).

The vaccines will be administered at 100 GCVCs in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 204 centres in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), 636 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in rural areas. While slots have to be booked in CoWIN to get the vaccine at the GCVCs in GHMC and ULBs, potential beneficiaries can walk in to get the jab at the 636 rural PHCs.

A few people in the GHMC localities who did not know that booking slots is necessary in GHMC limits had to return from the GCVCs on Thursday. A 19-year-old student Pavan Kumar said that he has been trying to book a slot from the past many days and successfully booked it on Wednesday. He got the jab at a GCVC in Secunderabad on Thursday.Over 2,000 slots per day are provided at each of the 100 GCVCs in GHMC, 250 per centre in the 204 centres in ULBs, and 150 per PHC in rural areas. Over 2 lakh people can be vaccinated in a day in GHMC alone.


