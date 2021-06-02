As resolved by the Cabinet on Sunday, the government proposed to open a separate facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narayanguda. An online slot booking system for the convenience of these students will be rolled out on June 4. Link for this facility will be made available at https://www.health.telangana.gov.in. Vaccination will commence and slots will be available from June 5, a release said.
Vaccination for students going abroad
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD
June 02, 2021
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
June 02, 2021 20:27 IST
