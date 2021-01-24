Vaccination for private health staff from today

HYDERABAD

24 January 2021 22:52 IST

Healthcare Workers (HCWs) in private hospitals of Telangana would receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday.

From January 16, when the immunisation drive was launched, only HCWs from government healthcare facilities have been inoculated so far.

Senior officials from the State Health department stressed that the vaccination sessions shall be conducted only after scheduling a person on the Co-WIN portal. Offline procedures would not be followed.

The vaccination programme would be conducted at private hospitals or health facilities with more than 50 beneficiaries. If there are less than 50 HCWs, the staff would be tagged to a nearby government healthcare facility, or to a larger private health facility for vaccination.

“If a private facility such as a teaching hospitals or bigger private hospital has a large number of HCWs, more than one session may be planned at the same facility in compliance with all protocols. Each session should be scheduled with not more than 100 healthcare workers,” senior officials have directed private hospitals managements.

AEFI kits

Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits would be made available at each session.

Staff from the Health department will administer the shot. This would help officials monitor vaccine doses and the procedure.

District Medical and Health Officers concerned would deploy required teams at the vaccination sessions.

A nodal officer would be appointed at each private facility to coordinate flow of information to their HCWs about scheduled vaccination site and date of immunisation.