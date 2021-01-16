Vaccination drive launched in Telangana

HYDERABAD

16 January 2021 20:47 IST

Sanitation worker among the first beneficiaries

A 42-year-old woman, S Kishtamma, a sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, was one among the first beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination programme launched across 140 government health facilities in Telangana on Saturday morning.

Around 321 days after the first COVID-19 case was detected in the State on March 2, 2020, vaccines against the infectious disease are being administered. From March 2 to January 15, a total of 2,91,367 people in the State were detected with coronavirus; 2,85,519 have recovered and 1575 patients have died.

On the first day of the immunisation drive, around 4,200 health staff across the State were listed as beneficiaries. There were 30 beneficiaries in each of the 140 session sites. The number of session sites would increase in a phased manner.

In the first phase, priority is given to healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the COVID-19 management. They will be followed by front line workers in other departments such as municipality, police. Thereafter, people above 50 years, and those below 50 with co-morbidities will be given priority.

The vaccine will be given in two doses with a gap of 28-days. The State Health department has received 3.64 lakh doses of Covishield, and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. Both the vaccines will be used in the State.

Of all the session sites, focus was on Gandhi Hospital where the State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, principal secretary of the State Health department Syed Ali Murataza Rizvi, and other officials were present. They attended the virtual inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi Hospital was the main COVID Care Centre in the State. From March 2020, the hospital’s healthcare workers at all levels were involved in management of the infectious disease. Large number of police personnel guarded the hospital’s main entrance, restricting entry.

While on Friday Mr Rajender said that he would take the vaccine as a confidence building measure, he said on Saturday that the vaccination was limited to COVID warriors based on the Prime Minister’s directions.