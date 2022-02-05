Vaccination coverage in TS rises to 5.50 crore

Another 2 lakh jabs administered

With close to 2 lakh vaccinations done, the coverage in Telangana has risen to about 5.50 crore.

The first dose coverage has reached 3.05 crore with 35,824 being jabbed and second dose has reached 2.43 crore with 1.58 lakh getting vaccinated.

The ‘booster’ or ‘precaution’ dose coverage has reached 3.12 lakh with 6,724 shots administered.

First dose coverage is not yet cent per cent at Nizamabad with 98% of targetted population covered and Kumaram Bheem with 88% covered from among the 35 districts.

Lagging behind

Laggards in the second dose coverage are Kamareddy 78%, Jogulamba Gadwal 76%, Wanaparthy 73%, Vikarabad 67% and Kumuram Bheem 64%. Hyderabad has covered 82% population with the first dose.

In the 15-17 age group, about 71% of the 1.84 crore (or 1.30 crore teenagers) have taken the first dose and 1.16 lakh have taken the second dose so far, an official bulletin said.