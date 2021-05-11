Telangana

Vaccination centres witness a heavy rush

People who turned up at a primary health centre for vaccination in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The vaccination centres across the State witnessed heavy rush on Monday with the convergence of hundreds of people wanting a jab of their second dose, but mainly those who took Covishield in the first dose were lucky.

Futile wait

All those who turned up for Covaxin returned disappointed as it was not available at most centres.

The staff manning the centres had no information where Covaxin was available, which resulted in people scouting for it from centre to centre.

As crowds swelled, the staff administered doses to only those who were issued tokens.

People waited in queues for long hours till the process was completed around 3 p.m. At places, they jostled to get the tokens.

