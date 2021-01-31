Coronavirus | Vaccinated health care worker dies in Telangana

HYDERABAD

31 January 2021

Death indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to COVID-19 vaccination, says Director of Public Health.

A 55-year-old female Healthcare Worker (HCW), who received COVID-19 vaccine in Macherial on January 19, has died on Saturday night after complaining of shortness of breath, giddiness. The State’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that ‘the cause of death is clearly indicative of underlying morbidities and not due to COVID vaccination’.

The woman, who is a resident of Kasipeta mandal in Mancherial district, received the vaccine on January 19 afternoon at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the same locality. On Friday, 11 days after the vaccination, she complained of shortness of breath and giddiness.

She was initially admitted at a private hospital in Mancherial and was later referred to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), at 6 p.m. of Saturday. She died at NIMS at about 11 p.m. of Saturday.

“Death occurred due to cardio-respiratory arrest triggered by multiple morbidities such as Kyphoscoliosis with restricted lung disease, respiratory infection with type 2 respiratory failure , accelerated hypertension with left ventricular failure,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

The senior officials said that post-mortem examination (PME) will not be conducted on her body as it is not treated as an Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) death. AEFI committee investigation too will not be conducted. From January 16 to 30, Covishield was used in the State.

In earlier cases of AEFI deaths of two HCWs who took the vaccine, District AEFI committee conducted investigation.

A 42-year-old male healthcare worker in Telangana who received COVID-19 vaccine in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Nirmal district, on January 19, died at around 2.30 a.m. of January 20. The male HCW who did not have any co-morbidities has suffered from Myocardial Infarction (MI), also known as heart attack. This is the first such case reported in the State.

In the second case, a 45-year-old female healthcare worker who got vaccinated at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in New Shayampeta, Warangal Urban, at about 12 p.m. of January 19, has died in the early hours of January 24.

PME was conducted in both the cases and district AEFI committees examined the deaths. Officials said that in case of AEFI deaths, viscera, body fluids and a part of a few organs are collected and sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), and National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune, for further examination.