‘Vaccinate everyone over 45 years’

SANGAREDDY

13 April 2021 00:01 IST

Finance Minister holds review meeting with officials

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has called for administering COVID vaccine to all frontline workers and those who have crossed 45 years of age without fail.

In a review meting held with officials here on Monday, the Minister said that Siddipet district has three medical colleges, including one that is State-run, and each college should conduct 150 rapid antigen tests and 450 RT-PCR tests every day without fail. He has also directed the officials to issue notices to those failing to reach the target.

“It was estimated that there are nearly 2.25 lakh healthcare workers, frontline warriors and those who have crossed 45 years of age. So far, 58,000 people from these three categories have been vaccinated. The remaining should also be covered at the earliest,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that there is no difference between Covaxin or Covishield and people need not have any doubts about the efficacy of the two.

