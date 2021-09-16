Vaccinate 3 lakh people daily: Cabinet

HYDERABAD

16 September 2021 21:15 IST

The Cabinet on Thursday directed officials and public representatives to take steps to administer three lakh doses of COVID vaccine daily in a special vaccination drive that commenced across the State on Thursday.

Health officials informed that 2.26 crore doses were already administered by now, which included 1.45 crore first doses and 55 lakh second doses. They also said that ₹133 crore was spent to procure beds, medicines and other material for treatment of COVID patients. As part of advance measures for treatment of infection among children, as many as 5,200 beds were arranged.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the situation in adjoining States and measures taken to check the infection.

