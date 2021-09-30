Vacate villages voluntarily: Collector

SIDDIPET

30 September 2021 20:47 IST

Will not till our demands are met: oustees

Slowly, but surely, the issue of Gouravelli reservoir is reaching the boiling point. Both government and the oustees are sticking to their guns.

“We are ready to extend all payments to the oustees at one stake and all steps are being taken in this direction. For many oustees the amounts were paid about five years ago. We appeal to the oustees of Gudatipally and Samaji Tanda to vacate the villages voluntarily,” said Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, in appeal made to oustees on Wednesday at a meeting held at camp office at Mulugu.

The Collector said that the government had already transferred ₹58 crore to his account to make payment for the remaining 272 acre that was required for Gouravelli reservoir.

Advertising

Advertising

Husnabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M. Jayachandra Reddy informed the Collector that about 90 per cent of the works were completed in regard to Gouravelli reservoir and as far as land compensation and Rehabilitation and Resettlement were concerned, 687 families were extended the benefits five years ago. Referring to pending land acquisition, the RDO said that the award would be passed in two months and the amount deposited in the court.

Meanwhile, the oustees of Gudatipally, which would be submerged in Gouravelli reservoir, appealed to the authorities not to go ahead without completing inquiry under Section 15(2) of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act – 2013).

“After issuing notification under Section 11(1), the authorities have to answer our objections in writing and have to provide us detailed project report (DPR) in Telugu. We appeal to authorities to provide an opportunity to present our objections,” the oustees said. They submitted a memorandum to land acquisition officer RDO on Thursday.

“We are not ready to vacate our villages till our demands are met. We had seen the bitter experiences of oustees at Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs. No official will address our problems once we vacate our villages,” an oustee from Gudatipally told The Hindu.