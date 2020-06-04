Vaanakalam crop priorities for Suryapet outlined

SURYAPET

04 June 2020 21:24 IST

Redgram and cotton in additional 42,000 acres, paddy to cover 56%

The government intends to bring under cultivation an additional 49,000 acres in Vaanakalam season, when compared to the yasangi. Red gram and cotton is expected to be cultivated in 42,200 acres of the additional land being brought under cultivation. Suryapet district is expected to cultivate a total of 5,64,950 acres for Vaanakalam.

Paddy, however, would be the major crop with it being cultivated in 56% of land under the plough.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy outlined the agriculture plan for Suryapet, as per the new policy guidelines of the State’s regulated cultivation on Thursday.

As per the policy, there are eight different crops and another miscellaneous group. While red gram was sown in 16,693 acres last season, it is expected to be grown in 40,000 acres now, and cotton is expected to be sown in nearly 19,000 acres.

Area under groundnut is expected to go up by 58% from 1160 to 2000 acres. And jowar is expected to be grown in ten times more land, from 50 to 500 acres.

Speaking to farmers, local leaders and officials at the action plan meet for Vaanakalam, Mr. Reddy said farmers should gradually reduce their love to grow paddy and there was a nee to focus on inter-cropping, growing cotton and red gram.

“Farmers need to weigh profit and loss and choose crops. Paddy does not fetch as much as red gram does. Even in paddy, fine varieties have better market, as millers are always willing to buy them. And there won’t be hassles around moisture content,” he said.