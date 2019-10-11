Telangana

V. Chandra Sekhar is Nalgonda Collector

more-in

District Collector Gaurav Uppal, who had served Nalgonda since October 2016, was transferred on Thursday. An officer of the Indian Administrative Service - 2005 batch, Telangana cadre, Mr. Uppal will serve the government as Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Mr. Uppal was awarded the Telangana Excellence Award – 2017 for Mission Arogya Lakshmi, again in 2018, for MASAM – Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, and for Land Records Updation Programme.

Joint Collector V. Chandra Sekhar has been given the full additional charge as Collector till further orders.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 2:26:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/v-chandra-sekhar-is-nalgonda-collector/article29650245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY