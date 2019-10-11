V. Chandra Sekhar is Nalgonda Collector

District Collector Gaurav Uppal, who had served Nalgonda since October 2016, was transferred on Thursday. An officer of the Indian Administrative Service - 2005 batch, Telangana cadre, Mr. Uppal will serve the government as Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Mr. Uppal was awarded the Telangana Excellence Award – 2017 for Mission Arogya Lakshmi, again in 2018, for MASAM – Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, and for Land Records Updation Programme.
Joint Collector V. Chandra Sekhar has been given the full additional charge as Collector till further orders.
