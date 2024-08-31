Uttam’s abusive language against KCR unacceptable: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the ‘abusive’ language used by Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy against KCR during his visit to the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (DLIS) site on Friday.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao said on Saturday that terming former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the movement for statehood, as a ‘dacoit’ showed Mr. Uttam Reddy’s bankrupt thinking and was an attempt to prove himself that he was not lagging behind Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in using ‘filthy and unparliamentary’ language against political rivals.

Mr. Harish Rao alleged that it was Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his Congress that had introduced EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) method in ‘jalayagnam’ programme to take up irrigation projects and enhance the estimated cost of projects indiscriminately. It was they who had increased the mobilisation advance from 0.5% to 3.5% of the project cost against norms in the name of survey and design advance.

He reminded Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy that it was the Congress Government in the past that had increased the project cost of Pranahita-Chevella from ₹17,875 crore in May 2007 to ₹38,500 crore in December 2008 without carrying out even a spadeful of work and not getting the nod of Maharashtra on the main barrage construction. Keeping aside headworks, the remaining works were taken up to loot the exchequer in the name of mobilisation advance. In 2010, the project DPR was sent to the Centre with a revised cost of ₹40,300 crore.

From 2008-09 to 2013-14, the Congress Government had paid ₹1,426.6 crore including ₹651.28 crore as mobilisation advance, ₹829.51 crore for survey and investigation, ₹151.93 crore for project works, ₹16.93 crore for land acquisition and ₹14.52 crore for other expenses.

Telangana under BRS rule from 2014-15 to 2023-24 had achieved the highest growth rate of 16.42% in the country in agriculture sector compared to major agriculture and developed States such as Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Maharashtra, with Maharashtra posting 7.11% growth rate, second best after Telangana’s, Mr. Harish Rao explained quoting a report released by the Ministry of Agriculture recently.

He stated that it could become possible with completion of pending and new irrigation projects and increasing irrigation potential in the State and support extended to the farm sector through various initiatives. They helped the extent of cultivation from 1.29 crore acres in 2014-15 to 2.21 crore acres in 2022-23 and thereby improving production of foodgrains and other crops phenomenally.