Uttam urges rice milling industry to adopt latest technologies and machinery

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the rice milling industry to adopt the latest technology and machinery to become the country’s number one rice milling industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the 16th International Rice and Grains Tech Expo 2024 at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Friday, Mr. Reddy assured full support to the rice millers to turn Telangana as number one State in rice milling and production of quality rice. He outlined the government’s strategy to promote the rice milling industry, focusing on technology upgrades for better energy efficiency and higher-quality rice production.

He recognised rice milling as a major industry in rural Telangana, employing 2 to 3 lakh skilled and unskilled workers, and promised the government’s encouragement and transparency in resolving their issues. He highlighted the significance of this expo in helping rice mills adopt advanced technology. “The quality of rice produced can be significantly improved with better technology and less energy consumption,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the allocation of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) and paddy, he urged adherence to government-prescribed systems. He assured support to the millers in securing export permissions from the Central government for rice varieties produced in Telangana. He also highlighted the government’s dual role in benefiting farmers and millers while ensuring consumers receive rice at reasonable prices.

He said Telangana has the second-highest share in paddy procurement. It has contributed a whopping 141 lakh tonnes of paddy for procurement. Telangana will likely retain its title as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ with an unprecedented production of about 1.7 crore tonnes during the ensuing Vaanakalam. Telangana is estimated to witness a quantum jump of nearly 22 lakh tonnes from 1.48 crore tonnes during the last Vaanakalam. Telangana is already number one in the rice milling capacity, he said.

However, he warned rice millers against violating rules and diverting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. He said some millers resort to polishing and recycling PDS rice for export at higher prices. He announced the government’s initiative to start distributing fine rice through the PDS, emphasising the importance of consuming PDS rice for public health. “We procure rice at ₹40 per kg and provide it to the poor for free; this rice should not be diverted,” he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.