Uttam, Tummala and Ponguleti initiate trial run of Sita Rama Project pump houses

CM Revanth Reddy will launch the Sita Rama Project pump houses on August 15

Published - August 12, 2024 02:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offering flowers at the trial run of three pump houses under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on August 11.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offering flowers at the trial run of three pump houses under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on August 11. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ministers from the erstwhile Khammam district, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, conducted the trial run of three crucial pump houses under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project on Sunday.

The trial run, held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, marked a key milestone ahead of the project’s inauguration by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on August 15.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Irrigation Minister reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to providing irrigation to every acre under the Sita Rama project by August 2026.

He said the Sita Rama project, which the previous BRS government left incomplete, is now nearing completion under the Congress administration. The project, now fully approved by the Godavari River Management Board, will receive 67 tmcft of water from the Godavari river. The allocation is crucial for ensuring that water reaches every acre within the project’s command area by the August 2026 deadline.

The project also includes renaming the Enkoor Link Canal to the Rajiv Canal, which will be instrumental in stabilising irrigation across the region.

Mr. Reddy emphasised the need to expedite the construction of distributary canals and critical infrastructure components, such as the Yatalakunta and Zloorupadu tunnels, which are vital for bringing Godavari water to the Palair region. Minister Reddy asked the officials to collaborate with railway authorities to prevent delays in construction at the railway crossings and also obtain clearances from the Supreme Court.

A key focus was on the immediate acquisition of the remaining 1,658 acres of land required for the project’s Packages 1 and 2. The Minister appealed for public cooperation, highlighting that timely completion of these packages would stabilise irrigation for 3.40 lakh acres and bring an additional 2.60 lakh acres under cultivation.

Mr.Srinivas Reddy criticised the previous administration for its inefficiency and wasteful spending, pointing out that the project’s cost was inflated from ₹2,400 crore to ₹18,000 crore under the guise of redesigning.

