Uttam to represent Indian Parliament in UN Climate conference in Egypt

November 02, 2022 20:58 IST

Parliament member from Nalgonda, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with two other MPs, will represent the Indian Parliament in the South Asia Parliamentary round table at the UN Climate Summit (COP 27) being jointly organised by the Climate Parliament and USAID, in Sharm-el-sheikh, Egypt from November 7 to 10.

The COP 27, being held from Nov 6 to 18, would focus on developing greater resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change to focus on challenges in the energy and climate policies that can be addressed through regional collaboration.

The UN Climate Summit (COP 27) will also deliberate on cross-border energy cooperation, sustainable development and the creation of Regional Parliamentary Forum.

The Congress MP said that the meeting is of crucial importance as huge changes have been witnessed in the climate in recent times. At least two parliamentarians from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka have been invited to participate in the meeting.

