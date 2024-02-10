Uttam says budget will revitalise Telangana economy and Irrigation

February 10, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister fort Civil Supplies and Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has called the interim budget visionary and far-sighted and said it demonstrated a high level of focus and balance.

Mr. Reddy emphasized that the previous BRS regime had ruined the State’s finances over the past 10 years. The first budget of the Congress government has established the groundwork for the revitalization of Telangana’s economy.

Welcoming the allocation of ₹28,024 crore for the Irrigation sector in the budget, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the government would complete the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project to irrigate the upper regions of the State.

He said, as envisioned in the budget, the government would not pursue a policy benefiting contractors. “As committed in the budget, we will investigate and punish all those who indulged in faulty and corrupt practices. A thorough inquiry has already been ordered into the quality of construction, ill-conceived designs, and corruption involved in the projects of Annaram, Medigadda, and Sundilla Barrages,” he said.

He affirmed that the government was committed to obtaining the rightful share of water in the Krishna River and Godavari River for Telangana.