Uttam reiterates govt.’s resolve to probe lapses in Kaleshwaram project

December 12, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Major Irrigation Minister N.Uttam Kumar Reddy has reiterated the Congress government’s resolve to order an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project soon.

The Minister said the government was committed to bring out facts pertaining to the charges made regarding the lacunae in the much-hyped project. The government was firm that there should be no secrecy regarding the project that was taken up using public funds. The Minister was speaking after a review meeting with Irrigation department officials here on Monday.

He said the Irrigation department had been asked to furnish full information relating to Kaleshwaram project and those involved in the design and construction of the project would be made responsible for the lapses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Uttam Reddy’s comments assume significance in the light of a public interest litigation filed in the High Court seeking a comprehensive probe into the huge amounts spent on the construction of the project and the damages suffered by the barrage at Medigadda. A team of the National Dam Safety Authority which visited the project observed that the barrage in its present condition was useless unless fully rehabilitated.

On the other issues, the Minister said the Telangana government would take up with the Central government the issue of sharing of river waters. Officials concerned were asked to furnish details relating to the new ayacut created in the State over the past few years while it was decided to take up the issue relating to construction of Tummadihatti project as well as completion of works on State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) with Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy. The State Cabinet would take a final decision on the two works soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.