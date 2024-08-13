Uttam Reddy flays Harish Rao comments on SRLIP, vows to complete it within 2 years

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has criticised the remarks made by BRS leader T. Harish Rao on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) and said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would switch on three pump houses of the project on August 15 and complete it in all respects by August 15, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, along with Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Khammam MP R. Raghurami Reddy, he said that the previous BRS Government had spent about ₹1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects during its 10-year rule but could not create even one lakh acres of ayacut afresh.

“The Congress Government is giving highest priority to the irrigation sector and going ahead systematically by completing the pending works and creating new irrigation potential,” he said. On SRLIP, he said that the previous government had spent ₹7,436 crore on it till November-end last year, but could not create any irrigation potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the previous government had spent ₹27,000 crore on Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme but no ayacut was created. On Kaleshwaram, they spent ₹1 lakh crore and only 94,000 acres of new ayacut was given water. The BRS government did not complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) projects in Palamauru (combined Mahabubnagar) district and Dindi LIP.

He said that the claims of Mr. Harish Rao on getting all clearances for the SRLIP were wrong as it was the Congress Government that had pursued and secured cost apportionment approval, benefit cost ratio (1.57:1) and power component from the Central Water Commission. On the former’s claims of completing 5 out of 8 packages of the main canal, he said that out of the project cost, as per revised estimates, of ₹18,236 crore, the BRS Government had spent ₹7,436 crore and in terms of percentage, the progress made was only 39.

The new component of Yenkur link (Rajiv) canal was designed and executed by the Congress Government and would irrigate 1.18 lakh acres of Nagarjunasagar Left Canal ayacut as also under Wyra and Lankasagar reservoirs. He reiterated that the Indirasagar and Rajivsagar projects, planned by the previous government, could have been completed with ₹1,500 crore funds in addition to ₹2,000 crore spent by the time BRS took over in 2014 and would have served the same extent of new ayacut as it is in SRLIP.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy alleged that the BRS Government had completed the pump houses first only for higher kickbacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.