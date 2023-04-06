Uttam meets Railway Minister, seeking more trains for Nalgonda

April 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in New Delhi, seeking urgent financial sanction for the new railway line between Dornakal and Miryalaguda, passing through Nelakondapalli, Kodad, Huzurnagar, and Nereducherla.

He explained the financial viability of the proposed line, given the area’s potential for growth, and its status as a hub for the cement and rice milling industries. “This area is a very high potential area with the fast-growing towns of Kodad and Huzurnagar and being one of the biggest hubs of cement and rice milling industries in India,” he said.

The Congress MP also requested that the 90 km-long railway line between Motamarri- Jaggaipet - Mellacheruvu- Jaanpadu, Wadapalli - Vishnupuram, be made fit for passenger travel passenger services to be started at an early date. This connects important cement plants like Ramco Cements, Zuari Cements, Ultratech Cements, My Home Cement, Sagar Cements and India Cements Ltd., Motamarri-Vishnupuram railway line connects important towns, cement plants, and pilgrimage centres in Nalgonda constituency.

“Apart from the above industries, the Yadadri power plant with the capacity of 4000 MW is on this route. Once the Yadadri power plant becomes operational, the present capacity will be insufficient to handle the coal rakes movement. Hence, there is an urgent need to double this line to cater to the need of growing traffic,” he said in the representation to Railway Minister.

The MP also requested two-minute halt each at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda stations for the Vande Bharat Express and other express trains. The Railway Minister assured that all trains would be stopped in both ways at Nalgonda and would now consider Miryalguda stop, a statement from Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy reminded the Railway Minister of the establishment of a Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet which was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2013.