Telangana

Uttam likely to meet Raj Gopal on Saturday

The Congress high command has decided to send a senior leader to dissident MLA Rajagopal Reddy to convince him to stay in the party.

A meeting was held in the presence of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and attended by AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress strategist Sunil Kanumolu felt that the party should not lose senior leaders when it was gaining strength in Telangana.

It was decided that the party should make all-out efforts to convince Mr Raj Gopal Reddy not to fall into Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) trap. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to meet Raj Gopal Reddy on Saturday in Hyderabad personally on behalf of the AICC to talk to him. Mr Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is also likely to be part of the meeting.

