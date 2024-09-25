ADVERTISEMENT

Uttam Kumar Reddy to review pending irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Published - September 25, 2024 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy embarked on a visit to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to assess the progress of various irrigation projects. Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, and senior officials accompanied him.

Mr. Reddy will inspect the ongoing works and provide suggestions for resolving issues that have delayed the completion of key projects. He will inspect the Palamuru Rangareddy, Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar projects, which are crucial for addressing the district’s irrigation needs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US