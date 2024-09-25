GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttam Kumar Reddy to review pending irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Published - September 25, 2024 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy embarked on a visit to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to assess the progress of various irrigation projects. Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, and senior officials accompanied him.

Mr. Reddy will inspect the ongoing works and provide suggestions for resolving issues that have delayed the completion of key projects. He will inspect the Palamuru Rangareddy, Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar projects, which are crucial for addressing the district’s irrigation needs.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.