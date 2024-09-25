Uttam Kumar Reddy to review pending irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy embarked on a visit to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to assess the progress of various irrigation projects. Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, and senior officials accompanied him.

Mr. Reddy will inspect the ongoing works and provide suggestions for resolving issues that have delayed the completion of key projects. He will inspect the Palamuru Rangareddy, Kalwakurthi, Nettempadu, Bhima, and Koilsagar projects, which are crucial for addressing the district’s irrigation needs.