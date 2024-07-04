Uttam Kumar Reddy says Congress government cares for development

Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress had taken up several infrastructural improvements in the erstwhile Nalgonda district such as the conversion of the existing railway line into a double line to facilitate passenger trains, bringing Krishna River water to the area for irrigation and drinking purposes, and the upgradation of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada 4-lane national highway to six lanes.

During a meeting at Kodad Municipality, he reviewed the status of several projects, including the ₹8 crore mini tank bund at Kodad Pedda Cheruvu, the ₹6 crore Kodad Town Hall, the ₹50 lakh Khammam X Road junction development, the ₹1.1 crore welcome arches, the ₹4.4 crore major outfall drain from Cheruvukatta Bazaar to Ananthagiri Road, and the current status of additional outsourcing sanitary staff.

He laid the foundation stones for several new projects, including office buildings for the Tahsildar, MPDO, and Police Station in Ananthagiri, costing ₹3 crore; a ₹1.5 crore Muslim community hall in Mellacheruvu; a ₹55 lakh Rajagopuram in Shivalayam in Mellacheruvu; new office buildings for the Tahsildar, MPDO, and Police Station in Chintalapalem and Palakeedu mandals.

He also visited the mini stadium in Huzurnagar and reviewed the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) works in the Huzurnagar and Neredcherla municipalities.

The Minister affirmed that the Congress government in Telangana was empowering local bodies by granting them the necessary powers to design, execute, and implement development programmes within their jurisdictions. He also stated that the Congress government is building substantial infrastructure across Telangana to ensure proper governance and bring administration closer to the common people.

He criticised the previous BRS government for failing to create the necessary infrastructure for administration, noting that Tahsildars, MPDOs, and police stations had no permanent buildings. The current Congress government, he said, is focusing on micro-development to ensure that the administration is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and funds.

