Uttam Kumar Reddy orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works

Published - October 16, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam Kumar Reddy | Photo Credit:

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works on a warfooting, aiming for completion of the project by December 2026.

Mr. Reddy made these remarks during a review meeting on irrigation projects in the Devarakonda and Miryalaguda Assembly constituencies held at Jalasoudha. The SLBC tunnel, with a capacity of 30 tmcft, is designed to deliver 4,000 cusecs of water daily. Upon completion, it would become the world’s largest irrigation tunnel built without intermediary audits. Of the total 44-km length, 9.559 km of tunnel boring remains. The executing agency, JP Associates, and its US-based partners informed the minister that critical components are being imported to expedite completion. Mr. Reddy announced that a government order had been issued, releasing ₹ 4,637 crore for the completion of the project. The tunnel will operate by gravity flow, eliminating the need for additional lifting costs, which would save approximately ₹200 crore annually. This project is expected to significantly benefit the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district. He also noted that the lining of the SLBC high-level canal, at a cost of ₹440 crore, will provide irrigation to nearly 4 lakh acres. In addition, the Dindi project will facilitate irrigation for 3.41 lakh acres in the highly flouride affected and drought-prone areas of Nalgonda district in addition to providing drinking water facilities to 200 villages. Similarly, the Nakkelganda project is being expedited to completion. Both projects will benefit tribal and backward regions of Telangana. In addition, he directed the ENC to submit a proposal for repairs and the strengthening of the Nagarjunasagar left main canal. He noted the existence of several weak spots along the canal and instructed that repair work be completed between crop cycles. The meeting was attended among others by MLAs Balu Naik and B. Lakshma Reddy, Irrigation Advisor Adityanath Das, Secretary Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary Prashant Jeevan Patel, R&R Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy, ENC (General) Anil Kumar, Chief Engineer Nalgonda Ajay Kumar, Chief Engineer Minor Irrigation Chandrashekhar, DFO Rajashekhar, Additional Collector Nalgonda Srinivas, Deputy ENC K. Srinivas, Advisor (Lift Irrigation) Penta Reddy, and other officials. Representatives from agencies executing the works were also present.

