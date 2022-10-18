Uttam joins Bharat Jodo Yatra at Kurnool

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 18, 2022 18:11 IST

Lok Sabha member and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at Kurnool.

Mr. Reddy has been acting as coordinator for Yatra in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

“I feel lucky to walk along with Mr. Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra. There is a tremendous response for the Yatra and it has completed 1,000 kilometres mark,” said Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

