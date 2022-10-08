Uttam, Jagga Reddy slam KTR

Jagga Reddy objects to comments on Rahul Gandhi

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 hyderabad
October 08, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claim that two Congress Parliament members from Telangana would leave the party, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy termed it completely false, baseless and irresponsible.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Reddy said the party MPs were working together to make Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana an unprecedented success. ‘KTR’s speculative media statement on Congress MPs leaving the party is false and baseless,’ he said.

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said KTR’s claim was atrocious and tantamount to deliberately spreading falsehood despite being in a responsible position. He said among the three Congress MPs, Mr. Revanth Reddy is the Telangana Congress president, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the former PCC Chief and Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy prefers to lead the Congress in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So who will leave the party, he asked and wanted KTR to explain the truth behind his claim. He said it was because of Congress that KTR’s words were taken seriously by the media. If the Congress had not given Telangana KTR wouldn’t have been a Minister and media wouldn’t have taken him seriously, he argued.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy also objected to the comments made against Rahul Gandhi by KTR and said that Rahul Gandhi was born into a family of people who served the country for generations and KTR’s rise to fame was because of Telangana given by the Congress. Despite his background, Rahul Gandhi is down to earth but KTR’s behaviour reeks of arrogance, he alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore too reacted strongly to KTR’s claims and asked him to stop spreading lies and instead do the needful in his departments which have failed. “We are hearing his family members may be leaving TRS let him concentrate on those who have lot of resources. We all know Uttamgaru’s commitment towards Gandhis and Congress,” he tweeted. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app