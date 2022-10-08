Uttam, Jagga Reddy slam KTR

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claim that two Congress Parliament members from Telangana would leave the party, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy termed it completely false, baseless and irresponsible.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Reddy said the party MPs were working together to make Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana an unprecedented success. ‘KTR’s speculative media statement on Congress MPs leaving the party is false and baseless,’ he said.

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said KTR’s claim was atrocious and tantamount to deliberately spreading falsehood despite being in a responsible position. He said among the three Congress MPs, Mr. Revanth Reddy is the Telangana Congress president, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the former PCC Chief and Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy prefers to lead the Congress in future.

So who will leave the party, he asked and wanted KTR to explain the truth behind his claim. He said it was because of Congress that KTR’s words were taken seriously by the media. If the Congress had not given Telangana KTR wouldn’t have been a Minister and media wouldn’t have taken him seriously, he argued.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy also objected to the comments made against Rahul Gandhi by KTR and said that Rahul Gandhi was born into a family of people who served the country for generations and KTR’s rise to fame was because of Telangana given by the Congress. Despite his background, Rahul Gandhi is down to earth but KTR’s behaviour reeks of arrogance, he alleged.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore too reacted strongly to KTR’s claims and asked him to stop spreading lies and instead do the needful in his departments which have failed. “We are hearing his family members may be leaving TRS let him concentrate on those who have lot of resources. We all know Uttamgaru’s commitment towards Gandhis and Congress,” he tweeted.