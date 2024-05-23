GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttam is like a white paper, don’t blot his image with falsehood; Jagga Reddy tells BJP

Revanth will be the CM for full term

Published - May 23, 2024 04:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy. File

Stating that the BJP has nothing to criticise, TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy said that Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was like a white paper and the BJP legislative party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy was trying to blot it levelling allegations on corruption in paddy procurement and milling.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he said Mr. Maheshwar Reddy must check his facts before making allegations against a leader whose political career was like a clean slate. What made the BJP leaders to level such allegations is perplexing, he said reminding that Mr. Uttam Reddy was a soldier who served the country as an Indian Airforce Pilot.

He said perhaps Mr. Maheshwar Reddy wanted to make his presence felt in the state by raising such irrelevant issues. “Let him release to the media if he claims to possess any evidence on his allegations,” he advised. “I wish Mr. Maheshwar Reddy stops it here rather than escalate this debate with baseless allegations,” he advised.

Revanth will be the CM for full-term

Rejecting the opposition leaders’ claims on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government’s future, he made it clear that Mr. Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Minister for the next five years and let there be no doubt about it. The opposition is trying to find holes in the governance which don’t exist, he said. “Congress is like a cricket team and are fighting united under Revanth Reddy.”

The Congress leader agreed that farmers suffered due to the unseasonal rains and the opposition was doing its duty of raising the issue and the Government was making all the efforts to compensate for the losses.

