Uttam flays govt. on paddy cultivation ban

HYDERABAD

27 October 2021 20:36 IST

Majority farmers under Sagar ayacut would be hit, says Nalgonda MP

Former TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N.Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday flayed what he termed ‘lopsided’ and ‘ill-conceived’ idea to restrict the farmers from cultivating paddy this season.

At a press conference along with Congress Kisan Kheth Cell national chairman M. Kodanda Reddy, the Nalgonda MP said the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself has once claimed that he would make Telangana rice bowl of the country. He said a majority of the farmers under Nagarjunasagar ayacut were paddy growers and the decision would hit them badly.

He said the tone and tenor of the language used by Siddipet Collector was objectionable and warned that the Congress party would stand by the farmers and support them in any agitation. He reasoned that if the government was keen on farmers to shift to other alternative crops, it should have an concrete action plan.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy questioned the restrictions on paddy cultivation and alleged that the farmers were not getting MSP for the produce. Senior Congress leader A. Maheshwara Reddy said the farmers would not be cowed by the threats of the officials.