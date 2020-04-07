Uttam felicitates sanitation staff

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy felicitated the sanitation staff of Miryaguda Municipality on Tuesday by shovering flowers petals and washing their feet. Congress leaders also provided them with cash incentives, masks, food items and other equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy applauded the sanitation staff, medical professionals and police personnel for the services they have been rendering across the Telangana State. He said they were serving the people round-the-clock by taking risk to their health and lives to protect the general public. He demanded that the State government must take care of all needs of the sanitation staff, medical professionals and police personnel in order to recognise their services.

He expressed shock over learning the sanitation staff of Miryalguda Municipality were not paid salaries for the last two months and immediately spoke to the Municipal Commissioner and urged him to release the pending salaries.

The TPCC chief said that it was unfortunate that the government staff had to face a 50% cut in their salaries due to financial mismanagement of the State government. He said pensioners would face hardship as they would not be able to meet their monthly needs, especially medical bills due to slash in pensions.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the statement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a press conference on Monday wherein he claimed that the State’s revenues in the last week of March has dropped from estimated ₹ 2400 crore to just ₹ 6 crore a day was quite puzzling. In that case, he asked what happened to the revenues collected before the imposition of lockdown on March 22. Stating that the State government must have collected over ₹ 7,000 crore in first three weeks of March, he asked the Chief Minister to clarify on their utilisation as the government has so far did not spend huge amount on anti-coronavirus operations.