Uttam extends support to Banjaras

Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured to extend support to Banjaras and raise their issues in Parliament.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in the All India Banjara seminar held at Vishweshwarayya Bhavan in the city on Monday and addressed the seminar.

Capt. Uttam Kumar Reddy assured that he would raise the issue of enhancing reservations for tribals in the monsoon session of Parliament starting on July 18. He said he would join the tribals in their struggle for infrastructure and funds for the newly created tribal gram panchayats. He criticised the inhuman attitude of TRS Government on podu land issue and the way police behaved with them

He said that it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had forgotten his assurances of three acres of land and double bedroom houses for tribals.

The seminar was also addressed by Umesh Jadhav, MP from Karnataka, Balram Naik, former union minister and Banjara community leaders from 15 states. The programme was organised and presided over by former MLC Ramulu Naik.