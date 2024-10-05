Uttam engages Philippines Minister to discuss possibility of exporting Telangana rice

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a video conference with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Philippines to discuss the possibilities of paddy export to Philippines to the tune of 3 lakh metric tonnes.

Both the Ministers assured each other of full cooperation and hoped that the deal materialises soon. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was hopeful that the export would become a reality with the government encouraging the cultivation of fine quality rice providing bonus to the farmers.

It is to be noted that Philippines stopped importing paddy or rice from India for the last few years due to the issues related to quality of the rice. Mr. Reddy, however, felt that since quality of rice being produced in Telangana has improved considerably the ongoing talks are at the government-to-government level and will pave way for export in the near future.

If the deal materialises, it will be another feather in the cap for the Civil Supplies department of Telangana as due to its enhanced quality the paddy is likely to be exported to a country after a gap of few years, the Minister opined.

Earlier, he held discussions with the Commissioner, Civil Supplies and experts in the field to explore new international markets for Telangana rice.

