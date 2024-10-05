GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttam engages Philippines Minister to discuss possibility of exporting Telangana rice

Published - October 05, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a video conference with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Philippines, to discuss the possibilities of paddy export to Philippines.

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a video conference with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Philippines, to discuss the possibilities of paddy export to Philippines.

Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held a video conference with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Philippines to discuss the possibilities of paddy export to Philippines to the tune of 3 lakh metric tonnes.

Both the Ministers assured each other of full cooperation and hoped that the deal materialises soon. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was hopeful that the export would become a reality with the government encouraging the cultivation of fine quality rice providing bonus to the farmers.

It is to be noted that Philippines stopped importing paddy or rice from India for the last few years due to the issues related to quality of the rice. Mr. Reddy, however, felt that since quality of rice being produced in Telangana has improved considerably the ongoing talks are at the government-to-government level and will pave way for export in the near future.

If the deal materialises, it will be another feather in the cap for the Civil Supplies department of Telangana as due to its enhanced quality the paddy is likely to be exported to a country after a gap of few years, the Minister opined.

Earlier, he held discussions with the Commissioner, Civil Supplies and experts in the field to explore new international markets for Telangana rice.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / exports / Philippines / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.