Uttam demands special Assembly session on CAA

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao clarify as to why he was hesitating to announce that he would not implement Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in Telangana and convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

Participating in a live interaction with Congress party workers on a social media platform on Friday, Mr. Reddy said Congress party had been demanding a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC but there was no response from the government. When the chief ministers of several States including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal could announce that they would not support the new legislations, he sought to know why Mr. Rao was not making his stand clear.

In the same breathe, Mr. Reddy wanted AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to explain Mr. Rao's silence on CAA and NRC. He sought to know why MIM was maintaining silence on the issue knowing well that Mr. Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had been supporting the BJP-led government at the Centre in many of its decisions.

Turning to municipal elections, the TPCC president alleged that the TRS government was neglecting municipalities, corporations and the defeat of the ruling party in the urban local bodies’ elections could perhaps wake Mr. Rao from his slumber of municipalities neglect.

Stating that the TRS government did not develop a single municipality or corporation during the last six years, the Congress leaders said even the existing roads were damaged in the name of Mission Bhagiratha and other programmes.

Neither Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao nor his son and Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao paid any attention on providing basic civic amenities in the ULBs across the State, the TPCC chief said.

Nearly 40% of the State's population was living in municipal areas but they were deprived of proper drinking water, better roads, quality electricity supply and others.

The TPCC president said the forthcoming municipal elections were the best opportunity to teach TRS a fitting lesson for its failures. People could force the TRS government to fulfil all its election promises by defeating it in the municipal elections, he suggested.