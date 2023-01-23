 Uttam demands restoration of old pension scheme

January 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the demand for the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme for Central and State Government employees.

“It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao are both turning a deaf ear to the demand of Central and State employees for restoration of old pension scheme. It has been proven in Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, that the Congress supports the demand for restoration of old pension scheme,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of the employees union of Railway Mail Service of P&T Department at Sundarayya Vignan Kendram in Hyderabad on Monday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that under the old pension scheme, employees get a defined pension and an employee is entitled to a 50 per cent amount of the last drawn salary as a pension. However, the pension amount is contributory under the National Pension System being implemented by the BJP Government at the Centre and also in other non-Congress-ruled States.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress had restored the old pension scheme in four States where it was in power. “Congress Governments in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and the JMM-led UPA Govt in Jharkhand have restarted the OPS for their employees,” he said.

He said that the restoration of the old pension scheme was among the major promises made by the Congress in the recently held Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress won the elections and restoration of OPS was approved in the very first meeting of Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu’s Cabinet. Restoration of OPS in Telangana for State Government was promised by the Congress in the 2018 election manifesto. Although we lost the elections, we are still fighting with the present BRS Govt on the issue,” he said, adding that the Congress, if voted to power in the 2023 elections, would restore the old pension scheme in Telangana.