Uttam asks KCR to apologise to people for ‘destroying’ Telangana

April 22, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - Hyderabad

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should use his proposed bus yatra to apologise to people for betraying their interests and neglecting their welfare during his 10-year tenure as chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 10-year rule of BRS in Telangana and the BJP at the Centre was of mismanaging the country leading to the deterioration of the economy, agriculture, public health, infrastructure, and other sectors,” he said while addressing a meeting in his Huzurnagar constituency on Sunday in support of Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inflicted significant damage on the economy through policies such as demonetisation, faulty GST, and other economic blunders. PM Modi focused more on managing headlines to benefit the BJP instead of managing the country’s economy. Moreover, Mr. Modi used Hindu-Muslim rhetoric to distract the public and suppressed dissenting voices by deploying Central agencies like the CBI and ED against them, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy said that BRS president Chandrashekhar Rao needs to realise that he is no longer in a position to challenge the Congress. “KCR might have orchestrated the defection of four MPs, 25 MLAs, and 18 MLCs during his first term, and an additional 12 MLAs during his second term. After being rejected by people in the Assembly elections, KCR is now stuck in a deep swamp. The more he struggles to escape, the deeper he will sink,” he said, challenging Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao to present his report card for the last 10 years before questioning the Congress’ four-month governance.

“KCR damaged the agriculture sector by undermining the irrigation sector and misappropriating thousands of crores of rupees in the name of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The damaged, dysfunctional Kaleshwaram project and incomplete structures from other pending irrigation projects reflect the poor situation.

Mr. Reddy also predicted that the Congress in Telangana would meet its target of winning at least 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats. Former leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy, Kodad MLA N. Padmavathi, Miryalguda MLA Bathula Laxma Reddy, DCC president Shankar Naik and other senior leaders also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.