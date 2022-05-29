Uttam asks CM to release all pending bills before 5th phase of Palle Pragati

Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao clear all the pending bills before launching the 5th phase of Palle Pragathi programme.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that bills worth several hundred crores pertaining to various works executed during the first four phases of Palle Pragathi were still pending. Non-clearance of pending bills has pushed hundreds of gram panchayats across Telangana into a huge financial crisis.

“While the development in those gram panchayats has come to a halt, the sarpanches, who got different works executed are facing a severe financial crisis and a few of them even committed suicide”, he alleged.

He released the details of some gram panchayats in his Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency whose bills were pending for three months. They include Koppulakonda - ₹ 4 Lakh; Sirpur - ₹3 Lakh; Rebelle - ₹ 4 Lakh; Kariveerala - ₹15 lakh; Ameenabad - ₹5 Lakh; Gopa Thanda - ₹ 7 Lakh; Kalvapale - ₹9 Lakh; Sultanpur Thanda - ₹5 Lakh; Kallam Cheruvu - ₹2 Lakh; Chanupalli - ₹4 Lakh and Kotha Donabanda Thanda - ₹6.20 Lakh and Vardhapuram - ₹15 lakh. These pending bills were related to the construction of CCTV, Vaikuntavanam, street lights, NREGS or Mission Bhagiratha works.

The Congress MP addressed a series of meetings in different villages in the Huzurnagar constituency in Surpayet district on the 9th day of the Rachabanda programme and Rythu Bharosa Yatra. Of proposed 318 villages and three municipalities, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy has so far covered 56 villages and one municipality highlighting the promises made to farmers in the Warangal Declaration.