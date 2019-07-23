Uttam and Komatireddy meet Gadkari

Telangana Congress Parliament members N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkatreddy met and represented to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari that the work on 8-lane highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada was abandoned between L.B. Nagar and Qutbullapur.

The MPs sought ₹ 300 crore for completing the work to which the Minister promised to release on priority basis, a statement said. The Lok Sabha members said Central government identified 3,200 Kms in Telangana as national highways but only 1100 Kms were notified so far. The remaining have to be maintained by the State government but it was being ignored, they alleged.

Abandoned work

They also brought to the notice of the Minister that the road between Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar through Nalgonda was started in 2014 but the contractor had left midway. The bad road conditions have resulted in several fatal accidents, they said and the Minister promised them that the works would be handed over to a new contractor.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said in a statement here that Mr. Gadkari promised to call for new tenders within a month or else they can file cases against him and the officials involved in it.