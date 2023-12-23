GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttam accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of smothering democracy

The Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies disapproved the BJP government’s action in pushing crucial Bills through Parliament in the absence of the entire Opposition

December 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Minister for Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at a review meeting on Housing in Huzurnagar on Saturday.

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of “smothering democracy” in India.

Speaking to media persons, he expressed strong disapproval of the BJP government’s recent passage of four controversial Bills pertaining to election commissioner selection and criminal laws, particularly in the absence of the entire Opposition.

He highlighted the unprecedented suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for simply raising a legitimate demand. “Shockingly, the BJP government exploited the absence of the Opposition to pass four crucial Bills. “By passing the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, the BJP has effectively taken absolute control over the selection process,” he alleged.

The Modi government replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet minister and conveniently passed the Bill during the Opposition’s absence. This predominantly ruling-party election committee now raises serious concerns about the potential compromise of the Election Commission’s independence.

“For seven decades, India has cherished a genuinely free and fair democratic system. By taking complete control over the Election Commissioner’s selection, the Modi government has jeopardized the very foundation of our democracy,” he said.

Mr. Reddy further expressed grave worries about the passage of three additional criminal law Bills. These Bills propose to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act has provisions that are draconian and lay the groundwork for transforming India into a totalitarian police State.

Earlier, he visited Huzurnagar along with Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and assured people that 2,000 houses would be built soon for the beneficiaries waiting for houses. He pointed out that just 270 houses were built by the BRS government in the last 10 years in Huzurabad constituency.

