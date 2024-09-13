Utilize services of transgenders as traffic volunteers: Telangana CM suggests officials

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested officials concerned to consider utilisation of services of transgenders as volunteers in streamlining traffic movement. Steps should be taken to provide employment to them on the lines of home guards and the officials should collect details of transgenders who were interested in such work, he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works relating to roads, footpath development, sanitation and others in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits with senior officials in Hyderabad on Friday (September 13, 2024).

He has directed the Municipal Administration department to take action against contractors who are found guilty of dereliction of their duties after securing tenders. Mr. Reddy wanted the officials concerned to submit report within 15 days about the contractors who did not compete their works. At the same time, officials were warned of appropriate action if they submitted false reports.

The contractors should be asked to take up and complete works in a time bound manner as prescribed in the contracts. “Works should be completed as per schedule under any circumstances. Those found neglecting their duties should not be spared,” he said.

