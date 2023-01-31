ADVERTISEMENT

Utilities ready to meet load beyond 15,500 MW this season: Minister

January 31, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday stated that the peak load of power on the transmission system in the State could cross 15,500 megawatt during the ongoing Rabi (Yasangi) season and the coming summer season.

Reviewing the preparedness of the power utilities to meet the demand during the coming months with Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao and CMD of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy here, he said peak demand during the last Rabi season was 14,160 MW and high for this season so far was recorded on December 30 at 14,017MW.

The Minister stated that the peak load recorded in Telangana in combined Andhra Pradesh was only 6,666 MW.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Southern Discom had also decided to fill 1,601 vacant posts including 1,553 junior lineman and 48 assistant engineer (electrical) by issuing a notification soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US