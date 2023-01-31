HamberMenu
Utilities ready to meet load beyond 15,500 MW this season: Minister

January 31, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday stated that the peak load of power on the transmission system in the State could cross 15,500 megawatt during the ongoing Rabi (Yasangi) season and the coming summer season.

Reviewing the preparedness of the power utilities to meet the demand during the coming months with Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao and CMD of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy here, he said peak demand during the last Rabi season was 14,160 MW and high for this season so far was recorded on December 30 at 14,017MW.

The Minister stated that the peak load recorded in Telangana in combined Andhra Pradesh was only 6,666 MW.

The Southern Discom had also decided to fill 1,601 vacant posts including 1,553 junior lineman and 48 assistant engineer (electrical) by issuing a notification soon.

