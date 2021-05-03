Utilities all prepared to ensure 24x7 power supply

Officials directed to ensure minimal downtime

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao on Monday said the power utilities in the State were fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

At a review meeting held here, he said they would ensure continuous power supply throughout the State irrespective of the impact of COVID. He reviewed the company-wise preparedness in order to maintain uninterrupted power supply.

A control room was established in the Transco headquarters at Vidyut Soudha. He instructed all zonal and circle heads to open control rooms in their offices and to attend to the emergencies by minimising the downtime. He also asked the officials to take necessary precautions as per COVID-19 protocol in the utilities as also in the families of employees.