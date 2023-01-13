Usual packed festival scene at Secunderabad railway station

January 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Crowded platforms, packed trains and passengers jostling with each other to get into already crammed compartments, especially the general coaches with some people precariously perched on the footboard. This is the usual festival season scene at the Secunderabad railway station and it is no different for this year’s Sankranti too.

Despite the South Central Railway (SCR) pressing into service about special 400 trains — originating and passing through — towards various destinations, there seems to be no end to the demand. Yet, when the regularly running express trains have been booked months in advance and the tickets issuance had been stopped for the reserved category coaches like the 2AC/3AC and even the sleeper class in many trains, the general tickets are still being issued.

“The poor and the lower middle class prefer to travel by the general compartment as the fares are the cheapest — about a quarter of the fares charged in other categories. Every train has about two general compartments which can accommodate about 90 passengers each, but during festivals double the number travel in them,” admit senior officials, pleading anonymity.

The railway security forces which are supposed to ensure orderly movement into the train are helpless at least with regard to the unreserved coaches, as everyone has a ticket and wants to get in even with a toehold! It is first come, first served. To compound the issue, the railways has for some strange reason discontinued running ‘Jan Sadharan’ trains which have only general unreserved coaches this year.

“The exclusive general coaches trains during festivals was run because of the huge demand for the low fare travel especially when in regular trains most of the sleeper coaches are being replaced with AC coaches which naturally fetch more revenue to the railways,” they point out.

SCR has said in its defence that many passengers decide to travel at short notice so it has made arrangements to obtain the tickets through “UTS on Mobile App”, automatic ticket vending machines and others along with increasing the booking counters from 12 to 21 at Secunderabad and staff doubled to 40.

Each train from 18 to 24 coaches carries about 1,500 passengers in all categories during these times and additional general coaches cannot be attached to trains as it exceeds the platform lengths of main stations, say officials. Whatever be the constraints of the railways, its just a miracle there are no serious incidents for this perennial problem and a solution does not appear in sight.