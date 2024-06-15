Usha Sri emerges winner of Karimnagar round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary contest

Ch. Usha Sri from Karimnagar emerged as the winner of the regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary competition, impressing judges with her exceptional preparation of ‘Punarnava Aaku Badilu’, a staple of Telangana cuisine.

The cooking contest was held at Hotel Maitri Residency in Karimnagar on Saturday. The contest drew a large and enthusiastic crowd of home chefs and young culinary talents, who brought a wide variety of dishes, each showcasing the authentic flavours of Telangana and prepared using Aashirvaad Masala Karam.

Ms. Usha Sri will now advance to the grand finale scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on July 13. Chandra Kala was declared the first runner-up and Revathi Uppu the second runner-up.

In the grand finale, winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for the first place, ₹50,000 for the second place and ₹25,000 for the third place.

The judges for the contest, chefs ETV Raju, Chinnam Raju and Hari Krishna, evaluated the dishes based on several criteria, including taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

The event was a great success, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Telangana and providing a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their talents.

‘Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam and is powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino.

The Textile Partner is CMR Shopping Mall, the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers and knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.

This competition aims to discover the top cooking champions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.