Use ward offices to address public grievances: KTR to BRS corporators

June 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao urged corporators representing BRS in the GHMC Council to strengthen the party by taking government programmes to people.

During a meeting held with the corporators at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, he sought their active participation in the party’s meetings, and expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming elections.

Explaining about the objective of ward level governance, set to be launched on June 16 across the city, Mr. Rama Rao said that the initiative will significantly enhance service delivery and foster closer interactions with the public.

Expressing confidence in the potential of ward offices to bolster governance within the city, the Minister encouraged the corporators to actively utilise the system to effectively address public issues.

Ward offices are in line with the idea of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for decentralisation of administration, Mr. Rama Rao noted, and said that they give an opportunity to the corporators to foster closer interactions with people. He asked the corporators to invite presidents of Resident Welfare Associations, and prominent people in their ward limits, for the inauguration of the offices.

He explained about the extensive party activities scheduled during the upcoming months, and sought whole-hearted participation from the corporators, affirming that their efforts would be instrumental in ensuring continued growth of the party.

The meeting was attended by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs Naveen Rao and Shambipur Raju, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, and several other senior party leaders, a press note informed.