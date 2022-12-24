ADVERTISEMENT

Use of gypsum increases yield in groundnut crop

December 24, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Farmers reap huge benefits thanks to field experiment held at Babulgaon village

R. Avadhani

The field of a farmer Vilas Rao at Babulgaon village in Siddipet district where gypsum was used on experimental basis. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Some experiments offer good results encouraging others to follow the same path. One such experiment that has resulted in offering good yield in groundnut was attempted in Babulgaon village in Kangti mandal.

Vilas Rao is having about four acres of land. During last summer the farmer cultivated groundnut in about 1.3 acres and used gypsum following the suggestion by agriculture extension officer (AEO) Santosh, on an experimental basis.

The yield in Vilas Rao’s field considerably increased from 8 quintals to 12 quintals and the financial benefit was stated to be around ₹ 15,000 per acre. In addition to Vilas Rao, 15 other farmers also experimented the same in Chintalvadi hamlet located under Babulgaon panchayat limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vilas Rao, along with AEO , has been campaigning about the use and benefit of gypsum in groundnut cultivation for the past few months as summer is approaching and would offer additional benefit to farmers. The effort is to let the farmers cultivating groundnut in about 80 acres in the village use gypsum and get the benefits.

“Gypsum gives calcium and sulphur, which groundnut crops need. Farmers normally invest between ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 20,000 for cultivation of groundnut on one acre, their income from the investment will be between ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 50,000. With the use of gypsum, their income goes up by an additional ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 20,000 per acre. The farmers in the area get yields of seven to eight quintals, but with use of gypsum when the crop is 45-50 days old, the yield goes up to 10-12 quintals. They need to spend just ₹ 700 on gypsum per acre,” Mr Santosh told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US