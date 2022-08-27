Use of drones in crop management

Union Agriculture secretary visits PJTSAU, reviews drone use

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 27, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Manoj Ahuja visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Saturday and reviewed the programme on use of drones in the management of crops, being implemented experimentally.

Agriculture Production Commissioner of Telangana M. Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanth K. Zendgi, Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar, Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar, and former vice-chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao welcomed the Union Secretary.

Mr. Ahuja went round the maize research centre there and examined the use of drones in crop management before reviewing the programme. He inquired about the technical and practical issues in the use of drones in crop management. He suggested the university authorities to make available drone technology to farmers to bring down the cost of crop management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also visited the Ag-Hub on the campus and inquired about its activities including guidance for agri start-ups. He appreciated a 10th standard student, A. Sreeja, who has developed eco-friendly bio-degradable plant pots made with groundnut shells. The student presented a plant to Mr. Ahuja at Ag-Hub.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The need of the hour is to encourage agri start-ups and innovations in agricultural sector, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app