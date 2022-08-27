ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Manoj Ahuja visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Saturday and reviewed the programme on use of drones in the management of crops, being implemented experimentally.

Agriculture Production Commissioner of Telangana M. Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanth K. Zendgi, Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar, Director (Research) of the university R. Jagadeeshwar, and former vice-chancellor of the university V. Praveen Rao welcomed the Union Secretary.

Mr. Ahuja went round the maize research centre there and examined the use of drones in crop management before reviewing the programme. He inquired about the technical and practical issues in the use of drones in crop management. He suggested the university authorities to make available drone technology to farmers to bring down the cost of crop management.

He also visited the Ag-Hub on the campus and inquired about its activities including guidance for agri start-ups. He appreciated a 10th standard student, A. Sreeja, who has developed eco-friendly bio-degradable plant pots made with groundnut shells. The student presented a plant to Mr. Ahuja at Ag-Hub.

The need of the hour is to encourage agri start-ups and innovations in agricultural sector, he added.