‘Use IT in health sector to improve quality of services’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the Health Department officials to take steps to use information technology (IT) for improving the quality of health services to patients in the State.

The IT applications should be simple to use. They should not only improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery but also serve as decision support systems and planning tools. The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with Health officials on various IT initiatives in the health sector with senior officials on Wednesday.

Mr. Somesh Kumar asked the heads of departments of Health Department to review the regulatory functions discharged by them. They should come up with detailed analysis of processes along with suggested measures for simplification, ease of compliance and increasing transparency in a time bound manner, he said.