South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) instructed the officials to ensure the safety and punctuality of train operations with the help of fog safety devices during winter season.

He reviewed the stock position of fog safety devices in the zone and called for sufficient stocks because of the foggy weather conditions, during the weekly safety meeting held across all the six divisions through video-conferencing.

Surprise safety inspections to ensure observance of safety guidelines and safe working practices was emphasised while proper working of CCTV cameras at loading and unloading points at all railway sidings should be ensured to avert any errors.

Mr. Jain also checked on the progress of construction of Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the targeted timelines. Counselling sessions for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, pointsmen, station masters, guards and other staff members involved in the working of train operations is mandatory, he added, according to a press release.

