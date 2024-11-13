ADVERTISEMENT

Use fog safety devices to ensure punctuality and safety of trains in winters: SCR GM

Updated - November 13, 2024 02:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain took stock of fog safety devices in the zone, on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) instructed the officials to ensure the safety and punctuality of train operations with the help of fog safety devices during winter season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reviewed the stock position of fog safety devices in the zone and called for sufficient stocks because of the foggy weather conditions, during the weekly safety meeting held across all the six divisions through video-conferencing.

Surprise safety inspections to ensure observance of safety guidelines and safe working practices was emphasised while proper working of CCTV cameras at loading and unloading points at all railway sidings should be ensured to avert any errors.

Mr. Jain also checked on the progress of construction of Road Under Bridges (RUB) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the targeted timelines. Counselling sessions for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, pointsmen, station masters, guards and other staff members involved in the working of train operations is mandatory, he added, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US